Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
------------
N.K. newspaper touts ship engineer for saving portraits of Kim family from sinking vessel
SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's main newspaper has lauded the chief engineer of a cargo ship for saving the portraits of leader Kim Jong-un and the country's two late leaders from the vessel when it was sinking in choppy seas last month.
The Rodong Sinmun newspaper said in an editorial Monday that the country should learn from the "heroic act" of Kim Myong-ho, the chief engineer of the Jang Jin Gang, in an appeal seen as aimed at consolidating internal unity.
"Comrade Kim Myong-ho's heroic act made the hearts of all people across the country burn with infinite loyalty to the leader," the paper said in an editorial.
------------
N.K.'s official newspaper urges voluntary grain contributions to state warehouses
SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official newspaper urged farmers on Tuesday to voluntarily contribute a larger portion of their harvests to state warehouses, calling such donations a patriotic act that would allow the country to stay strong.
North Korea takes back a certain proportion of harvests from farmers under a state purchase scheme and allows the remainder to be distributed among them. State purchase is apparently aimed at securing food to meet the state's needs, such as feeding a large number of troops.
The call for larger contributions from farmers might suggest a worsening of food shortages in North Korea amid yearslong poor harvests in the face of unfavorable weather conditions and crippling global sanctions.
------------
N. Korea's official paper highlights strong ties with Vietnam
SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official newspaper highlighted strong and friendly relations with Vietnam on Wednesday, saying that Pyongyang cherishes the bilateral ties based on decades of cooperation in fighting for anti-imperialism and socialism.
North Korea and Vietnam have seen a strengthening of their relations in recent years, punctuated by leader Kim Jong-un's official trip to Hanoi earlier this year, the first such visit by a head of state of the communist state in 55 years.
"Our party and country's consistent stance is to build on friendly and cooperation relations (between the two countries) in honor of the will of our previous leaders and move them forward generation after generation," the Rodong Sinmun, the organ of the North's ruling party, said in an article.
------------
N. Korea warns U.S. against joint military drills with S. Korea
SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's top governing body demanded Wednesday the United States cancel planned joint military drills with South Korea, warning otherwise it would face a "greater threat."
The State Affairs Commission (SAC), chaired by leader Kim Jong-un, also repeated that Pyongyang would seek a "new way" unless Washington changes its stance and comes up with new solutions in their nuclear talks by the end of this year.
South Korea and the U.S. conducted regular joint drills in March and August this year, but the size of the drills was scaled back in an apparent effort not to provoke North Korea.
------------
N. Korea hurls criticism at Biden, calls him 'rabid dog'
SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- North Korea lashed out at former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden for denouncing the communist regime and President Donald Trump's engagement policy with the North, calling him a "rabid dog" that should be "beaten to death."
"Biden bereft of elementary appearance as a human being, much less a politician, again reeled off a string of rubbish against the dignity of the supreme leadership of the DPRK," the state media Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said in a commentary published on Friday.
"Rabid dogs like Biden can hurt lots of people if they are allowed to run about. They must be beaten to death with a stick, before it is too late."
(END)