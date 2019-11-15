S. Korea raises travel alert level for Hong Kong
SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Friday raised its travel alert level for Hong Kong, Seoul's foreign ministry said, amid growing safety concerns over clashes between pro-democracy protesters and police in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.
The government elevated the alert status for the entirety of Hong Kong by one notch to "restraint" from "caution." Caution is the lowest of the country's four-level travel alert system.
"We call on our citizens currently in Hong Kong to pay particular attention to their safety, and on our citizens who plan to travel to the region to seriously consider the necessity of their trips there," the ministry said in a press release.
The ministry also said that it would continue to review the need to alter the travel alert level for Hong Kong based on its continued assessment of situations related to public safety.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)