(4th LD) Pentagon chief calls for renewal of Seoul-Tokyo intel-sharing pact
SEOUL -- U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper urged South Korea and Japan on Friday to work together to renew their expiring military information-sharing pact, saying its termination will only benefit North Korea and China.
Esper made the call during a joint press conference with South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo after holding their annual Security Consultative Meeting (SCM) in Seoul.
The pact, the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA), is to expire on Nov. 23, following South Korea's decision in August to end it in response to Japan's export curbs on Seoul citing security concerns.
Unification ministry says no doubt that 2 deported N. Koreans killed other crew members
SEOUL -- The unification ministry said Friday that there is no doubt that the two recently deported North Koreans had killed 16 fellow crew members before they were captured near the eastern inter-Korean sea border.
The ministry handling inter-Korean affairs said that two were separately interrogated but provided almost the same story, the credibility of which was enhanced further by the fact that North Korea was aware of their criminal acts.
S. Korea, U.S. to hold new round of defense cost-sharing talks next week
SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States will hold a new round of negotiations in Seoul next week over sharing the cost for the upkeep of American troops on the peninsula, Seoul's foreign ministry said Friday.
South Korea's top negotiator, Jeong Eun-bo, and his U.S. counterpart, James DeHart, will lead the negotiations on Monday and Tuesday, as Washington has been ramping up pressure on Seoul to pay more.
During a joint press conference with Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo in Seoul, U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper highlighted South Korea as a "wealthy country," saying that it "could and should pay more to help offset the cost of defense."
Hyundai Motor launches mobility service venture in Los Angeles
SEOUL -- Hyundai Motor Group, South Korea's top automaker, said Friday it has launched a mobility service venture company in Los Angeles to expand its presence in the future mobility market.
Hyundai said MoceanLab will provide mobility services there, starting with its pilot carsharing service. It plans to expand the service from autonomous ridesharing to multimodal transportation, according to the company.
Hyundai said MoceanLab aims to reduce traffic and increase convenience of customers by offering various transit options in Los Angeles, which will host the 2028 Summer Olympics.
Court rules in favor of singer banned from visiting S. Korea
SEOUL -- An appeals court on Friday reversed its earlier decision and ruled in favor of a Korean-American singer who was banned from entering South Korea in a move that may allow him to finally visit the country for the first time in 17 years.
Steve Yoo, better known as Yoo Seung-jun here, had been banned from entering the country since 2002, when he became the subject of public outcry after giving up his South Korean citizenship, which critics claimed was aimed at dodging military service.
