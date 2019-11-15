(LEAD) (Premier12) S. Korea beats Mexico to qualify for 2020 Olympic baseball tournament
By Yoo Jee-ho
TOKYO, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- A dozen years after winning the last Olympic gold medal in baseball, South Korea will have a chance to defend that title.
South Korea qualified for the 2020 Olympic baseball tournament on Friday by defeating Mexico 7-3 in the Super Round of the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Premier12 in Tokyo.
The Premier12 is also the qualifying event for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for Asian/Oceanian and American countries. With Japan already in the Olympics as the host, South Korea had to rank ahead of Chinese Taipei and Australia here to punch its ticket to the Olympics.
South Korea improved to 3-1 with Friday's win at Tokyo Dome, while Chinese Taipei dropped to 1-3 after falling to the United States 3-2 earlier in the day. These results ensured Chinese Taipei won't get past South Korea, with both teams having one game left. Australia (1-3) also won't be able to catch South Korea.
South Korea won the last Olympic gold medal in baseball in 2008. The sport wasn't contested at the next two competitions but will return for Tokyo 2020.
South Korea will close out the Super Round at 7 p.m. Saturday against Japan (3-1). And the two rivals will meet again in the championship final at 7 p.m. Sunday, also at the dome.
At the conclusion of the Super Round, the top two teams are to meet for the title, while the No. 3 and No. 4 teams will meet in the third-place game. And South Korea's latest win meant South Korea and Japan will end up as the top two at the end of the Super Round, regardless of the result of their first meeting on Saturday.
Against South Korea, Mexico ended the string of zeroes in the top of the fifth, thanks to a two-run home run by Jon Jones off starter Park Jong-hun. It was Jones' team-leading third home run of the tournament and Park was yanked after that long ball.
But South Korea burst out for seven runs in the bottom fifth, taking advantage of Mexico's shaky relief pitching.
South Korea loaded the bases with nobody out after two straight walks and a single. Min Byung-hun's bloop single to shallow center brought in the first run. Then Park Min-woo drew a bases-loaded walk that forced in the tying run.
South Korea went ahead 3-2 on a fielder's choice by Lee Jung-hoo. Second baseman Esteban Quiroz tried to nab a sinking line drive but had the ball go off his glove, as Choi Jeong scored from third on the play.
Kim Ha-seong followed up with a single through the right side to give South Korea a 4-2 lead.
And the onslaught wasn't over. Two batters after Kim, Park Byung-ho was hit by a pitch from Humberto Castellanos to once again load the bases. And Kim Hyun-soo cleared them all with a double to deep left field that put South Korea ahead 7-2.
Left fielder Juan Perez tried to make a diving grab but the ball deflected off his glove and trickled into the warning track for the biggest hit of the big inning.
Mexico got one back in the top sixth with a double by Ali Solis, but couldn't muster any more against the South Korean bullpen.
