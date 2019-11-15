(Premier12) S. Korean offense comes alive in one massive inning vs. Mexico
By Yoo Jee-ho
TOKYO, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- For a while there on Friday, it looked as though South Korean hitters would be in for another long night at the plate in their Olympic baseball qualifying game against Mexico.
Then in one huge frame, the bats that hadn't scored for 14 innings exploded for seven runs.
Powered by that crooked number in the bottom fifth, South Korea defeated Mexico 7-3 in the Super Round at the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Premier12 at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo. That victory, combined with Chinese Taipei's loss to the United States earlier Friday, put South Korea in the 2020 Summer Olympics, which will also be held in the Japanese capital.
Before that outburst in the fifth, South Korea hadn't scored since the seventh inning of a 5-1 victory over the U.S. on Monday. South Korea was shut out by Chinese Taipei 7-0 on Tuesday while managing just five hits.
And Friday's game began much the same way for South Korea, who managed just one hit through four innings against two Mexican pitchers.
Starter Manny Barreda faced the minimum through three innings, and Lee Jung-hoo's leadoff single in the fourth was South Korea's first hit of the game. Lee was stranded there as the next three hitters went down in succession.
Mexico took a 2-0 lead in the top fifth with Jon Jones' two-run home run, but the bottom fifth began with promise for South Korea.
The second Mexican pitcher, Brennan Bernardino, walked Kim Hyun-soo to open the fifth. Felipe Gonzalez relieved Bernardino, only to give up a walk and a single to load the bases.
Min Byung-hun singled to shallow center for South Korea's first run of the game, and things were just getting started.
In relief of Gonzalez, Justin Kelly walked Park Min-woo with the bases loaded, tying the score at 2-2. Kelly was yanked in favor of Humberto Castellanos, who went on to absorb the rest of the South Korean destruction job of the fifth.
A fielder's choice by Lee Jung-hoo put South Korea up 3-2. Then Kim Ha-seong singled to right for a 4-2 lead.
Castellanos got the next batter out but then hit Park Byung-ho with a pitch to load the bases again.
It set the stage for the knockout blow, as Kim Hyun-soo delivered a bases-clearing double to left field and gave South Korea a 7-2 cushion.
When the dust settled, South Korea had sent 11 batters to the plate in the fifth, scoring seven runs on four hits, two walks and one hit-by-pitch against four pitchers.
Mexico had planned a bullpen day against South Korea, banking on Barreda to go as deep as he could, and on its strong relief corps to take care of the rest.
Barreda stifled South Korea to the tune of one single and four strikeouts. South Koreans couldn't touch Barreda's fastballs, though they often came over the middle of the plate with virtually no movement.
But after Barreda was pulled with one out in the fourth, the opportunistic South Korea feasted on the Mexican bullpen.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)