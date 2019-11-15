(Premier12) Starter struggles, bullpen takes care of rest for S. Korea in key win
By Yoo Jee-ho
TOKYO, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea enjoyed a 7-3 victory over Mexico on Friday to clinch a place in the 2020 Olympic baseball tournament, not because of its starting pitching, but in spite of it.
South Korean starter Park Jong-hun battled command issues all night and gave up a home run that threatened to spoil the team's Olympic bid in the Super Round game at the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Premier12 at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo.
Park was pulled with one out in the top fifth, with South Korea trailing 2-0, but the offense let him off the hook with a seven-run explosion in the bottom fifth. The bullpen then took care of the rest.
Park, a right-hander with submarine delivery, was charged with two earned runs in 4 1/3 frames, both runs coming on a two-run homer by Jon Jones in the fifth. Park walked one and hit two batters,
Park went to the full count on the first three hitters he faced and hit No. 3 hitter Esteban Quiroz before retiring Humberto Sosa on a soft lineout to second.
Park's wild ride continued in the second inning. Efren Navarro greeted him with a double off the center field wall, and after one out, Park nailed Juan Perez with a pitch to put two on for Jorge Flores.
Flores battled Park to seven pitches, before grounding into a 5-3, inning-ending double play.
Park received more help from his defense in the third, as first baseman Park Byung-ho made a nifty diving grab to snare a line drive by Jon Jones.
But Park again pitched himself into trouble in the fourth and pulled off another escape act. He gave up a leadoff walk and a one-out single, but struck out the final two batters of the inning.
Park's luck ran out in the fifth inning. With one out and a runner at second, Jones hammered a 1-0 pitch over the left field wall for a two-run dinger, putting Mexico up 2-0 and chasing Park from the game.
Park made 74 pitches, 45 for strikes.
That deficit was erased in a hurry, as South Korea scored seven times in the bottom fifth, highlighted by a three-run double off the bat of Kim Hyun-soo.
Four relievers after Park limited Mexico to three hits and a run over 4 2/3 innings.
All three of those hits and that one run came off Lee Young-ha, South Korea's third pitcher after left-hander Cha Woo-chan relieved Park to retire two straight batters. Lee allowed back-to-back doubles in the top sixth, the second being Ali Solis' RBI two-bagger.
Lee worked around a leadoff single by Jones in the seventh, thanks to a double play ball by Noah Perio.
Ha Jae-hoon followed Lee with a perfect eighth, and Cho Sang-woo finished the job with a clean ninth inning, capping off the victory by striking out Javier Salazar.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)