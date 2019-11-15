(Premier12) Weight off S Korean manager's shoulders after team clinches Olympic baseball berth
By Yoo Jee-ho
TOKYO, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- Having to lead South Korea to the Olympic baseball tournament had been a huge burden on the shoulders of the team's manager, Kim Kyung-moon.
And once the team took care of business and qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Summer Games on Friday, that weight was lifted.
"I feel so relieved now that we've qualified for the Olympics," Kim said after South Korea defeated Mexico 7-3 in the Super round at the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Premier12 at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo.
The Premier12 is also an Olympic qualifying event for the Asian/Oceanian and the American regions. South Korea had to finish ahead of Chinese Taipei and Australia here to secure a place at Tokyo 2020, and Friday's win got the job done.
Kim was also South Korea's manager when the country won the 2008 Olympic gold medal in Beijing. Baseball wasn't part of the Olympics in 2012 and 2016, but will return to the quadrennial event next year.
"After managing that team in 2008, I didn't think I'd be back with the national team again," Kim said. "I'd like to take this opportunity to give credit to my coaching staff and players. It'll be our first Olympics in 12 years, and we'll try to do the best we can."
South Korea has two games remaining at the Premier12. They may seem meaningless because South Korea has already qualified for the Olympics, but both games will be against South Korea's archrival, Japan.
First, the two will meet on Saturday for the last Super Round game. And regardless of the result of that game, they'll occupy the top two spots in the Super Round standings, which will set up another meeting in the championship final on Sunday.
Kim said he'll start some of the reserves on Saturday to give his regulars a breather, with young lefty Lee Seung-ho getting the starting assignment on the mound.
"Some of the players who haven't seen much action will get to play tomorrow," Kim said. "We'll try to give as many players an opportunity to take the field as we can."
