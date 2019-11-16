Go to Contents
Saturday's weather forecast

09:21 November 16, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 15/05 Sunny 0

Incheon 14/05 Sunny 0

Suwon 16/05 Sunny 0

Cheongju 16/09 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 18/09 Cloudy 0

Chuncheon 13/03 Sunny 0

Gangneung 17/06 Sunny 0

Jeonju 18/10 Sunny 20

Gwangju 19/10 Sunny 20

Jeju 22/13 Sunny 20

Daegu 18/06 Cloudy 20

Busan 20/11 Cloudy 10

(END)

