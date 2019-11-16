Korean-language dailies

-- Moon tells U.S. Seoul's position on GSOMIA remains unchanged (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Parallel of GSOMIA, Seoul's decision unlikely to be changed (Kookmin Daily)

-- Moon vows to put efforts toward S. Korea-U.S.-Japan security cooperation (Donga llbo)

-- Moon says it's difficult to share military info with Japan as it has imposed export curbs against S. Korea (Segye Times)

-- Moon refuses GSOMIA before U.S. (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Seoul National University ranks No. 1 for 5th consecutive year (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Moon expresses intention to end GSOMIA, Esper says will ask Japan to resolve the issue as well (Hankyoreh)

-- Moon tells Esper it's hard to share military info with Japan (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Moon says it's difficult to share military info with Japan (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Ruling party lawmaker lashes out at regulations on finance industry (Korea Economic Daily)

