(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Nov. 16)

The crisis in the alliance partly stems from our government's push to terminate Gsomia with Japan and its attempt to get operational control back as soon as possible. Without such disputes, we could have negotiated with the United States from a better position. If South Korea does not extend Gsomia, the United States will interpret it as a reluctance to join the U.S-led Indo-Pacific strategy. In a press conference shortly after the SCM, Esper underscored the importance of maintaining Gsomia, as its termination will only help Beijing and Pyongyang.