(Premier12) Chinese Taipei beats Australia, sets up Mexico-U.S. match for Olympic berth
By Yoo Jee-ho
TOKYO, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- Chinese Taipei defeated Australia 5-1 to close out the teams' Olympic baseball qualifying tournament Saturday, setting up a Mexico-U.S. showdown for the one last ticket to the 2020 Tokyo Summer Games.
Chinese Taipei put up a four-spot in the bottom of the eighth inning to break a 1-1 tie, highlighted by Lin Che-Hsuan's three-run home run at Tokyo Dome and finished the Super Round of the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Premier12 in fifth place with a 2-3 record.
Australia finished last in sixth place at 1-4.
The Premier12 is also the 2020 Olympic qualifying event for Asia/Oceania and the Americas. South Korea clinched the lone Asian/Oceanian spot up for grabs at the Premier12 with a 7-3 victory over Mexico on Friday.
And Chinese Taipei's win set up a third-place game between Mexico and the United States on Sunday, with the winner earning the American ticket for the 2020 Olympics.
Chinese Taipei scored first with Wang Wei-Chen's RBI single in the bottom third. Australia then tied it up at 1-1 thanks to Logan Wade's solo home run in the top of the sixth.
Wang broke the deadlock in the bottom eighth with his second RBI hit of the game in the bottom eighth. And Lin blew it wide open with a three-run shot off Ryan Searle.
