(Premier12) S. Korea assembles new-look lineup in 1st of 2 matches vs. Japan
By Yoo Jee-ho
TOKYO, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- For the first of two matchups against its archival Japan at the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Premier12 on Saturday, South Korea will roll out a vastly different lineup than in the previous contest.
South Korea and Japan will meet for the final Super Round game at the Premier12. And because they will occupy the top two spots regardless of Saturday's result, they'll clash again in the championship final on Sunday. Both games will be at Tokyo Dome.
And in a strategic decision to conserve energy for his mainstays, South Korean manager Kim Kyung-moon will fill out his lineup with reserves.
"Some of the guys told me they were good to go today, but I could tell they needed some time off," Kim said during his pre-game session with reporters at Tokyo Dome. "And it's not as though our bench players are that much worse than our regulars. I am sure they'll put on a show tonight."
Out of the starting lineup are outfielders Lee Jung-hoo, Kim Hyun-soo and Min Byung-hun. Catcher Yang Eui-ji is also taking a seat at the start.
Little-used outfielders Park Kun-woo and Kang Baek-ho will take the field, as well as infielders Hwang Jae-gyun and Kim Sang-su. Those four players have combined for just 14 at-bats in South Korea's six games so far.
The Premier12 is also an Olympic qualifying tournament, and South Korea clinched its place at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Games with a 7-3 win over Mexico on Friday.
While there's little at stake in Saturday's match -- Japan has an automatic berth in the Olympics as the host country -- no South Korea-Japan showdown is ever meaningless.
But Kang, the 20-year-old outfielder making his first start, said he's not going to be thinking about the history of the bitter sporting rivalry between the two countries when he steps on to the field.
"I am just trying not to put too much meaning to this game," Kang said. "I'm going to enjoy this as much as I can. I don't know if I'll ever get another opportunity like this, playing against Japan in this ballpark."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
