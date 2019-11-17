Over 11,000 caught reckless or drunk driving from Sept. to Oct.: police
SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- Police have rounded up 11,275 drivers in an intensive crackdown on reckless and drunk driving from September to October, the National Police Agency said Sunday.
Of them, 10,593 were caught driving under the influence of alcohol, while 662 were caught for reckless driving or road rage actions, also known as "retaliatory driving," according to the police.
Thirteen drivers were formally arrested, including a driver who was caught driving drunk with a blood alcohol level of 0.105 percent despite having a suspended license for a past DUI, according to the NPA.
The NPA said it will continue to carry out the intensive crackdown on reckless, retaliatory and drunk driving until Dec. 27.
"We will continue to crack down on dangerous driving behaviors, such as reckless driving, retaliatory driving and drunk driving," the NPA said in a statement. "Those who commit serious or repetitive offenses will be arrested and their vehicles will be confiscated."
