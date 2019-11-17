Go to Contents
Hanwha Eagles re-sign left-hander Chad Bell

16:21 November 17, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korean baseball club Hanwha Eagles announced Sunday they will retain the services of left-hander Chad Bell for one more season.

The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) club said Bell has agreed to a new one-year deal with a guaranteed salary of US$600,000. Bell also got a $300,000 signing bonus and there's an option for $200,000.

Bell went 11-11 with a 3.50 ERA in his first season for the Eagles, serving as one of the few bright spots for the club that finished in ninth place in the 10-team league.

Bell had a strong finish to the season, going 5-1 with a 1.70 ERA in his last six starts.

The Eagles earlier re-signed their other foreign pitcher, Warwick Saupold. And they're trying to bring back outfielder Jared Hoying for a third straight season.

KBO teams are each permitted up to three import players, including a maximum two pitchers.

In this file photo from Sept. 30, 2019, Chad Bell of the Hanwha Eagles pitches against the SK Wyverns in the top of the first inning of a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Hanwha Life Eagles Park in Daejeon, 160 kilometers south of Seoul. (Yonhap)

