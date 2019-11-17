Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #S Korea New Zealand talks

Defense chiefs of S. Korea, New Zealand hold talks on peninsula peace, security cooperation

16:26 November 17, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- The defense chiefs of South Korea and New Zealand held talks in Bangkok on Sunday to discuss ongoing peace efforts on the peninsula and bilateral defense cooperation, Seoul officials said.

Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo and his counterpart from New Zealand, Ron Mark, met bilaterally on the sidelines of multilateral talks involving the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in the Thai capital.

At the talks, Jeong called for New Zealand's continued support for ongoing efforts to resume dialogue with North Korea and foster a lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.

Mark said that his country, in tandem with the international community, will support Seoul's peace efforts.

The defense chiefs also agreed to closely work together to enhance defense cooperation in such areas as the arms industry and people-to-people exchanges.

South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo (L) holds talks with his counterpart from New Zealand, Ron Mark, on the sidelines of multilateral defense talks involving the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Bangkok on Nov. 17, 2019. (Yonhap)

sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK