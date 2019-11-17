(LEAD) Defense chiefs of S. Korea, New Zealand hold talks on peninsula peace, security cooperation
(ATTN: ADDS info on talks in last 3 paras)
SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- The defense chiefs of South Korea and New Zealand held talks in Bangkok on Sunday to discuss ongoing peace efforts on the peninsula and bilateral defense cooperation, Seoul officials said.
Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo and his counterpart from New Zealand, Ron Mark, met bilaterally on the sidelines of multilateral talks involving the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in the Thai capital.
At the talks, Jeong called for New Zealand's continued support for ongoing efforts to resume dialogue with North Korea and foster a lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.
Mark said that his country, in tandem with the international community, will support Seoul's peace efforts.
The defense chiefs also agreed to closely work together to enhance defense cooperation in such areas as the arms industry and people-to-people exchanges.
Later in the day, Jeong met with his Indonesian counterpart, Probowo Subianto, and agreed to further boost their defense ties and strengthen cooperation in defense industries, according to the ministry.
During his talks with Vietnamese defense chief of Ngo Xuan Lich, Jeong asked for the country's continued backing for the resumption of dialogue between the United States and North Korea over the latter's nuclear weapons program. In response, the Vietnamese minister vowed support for the South Korean government's peace efforts, the ministry said.
Jeong also met with his Thai counterpart, Prawit Wongsuwon, during which the two sides agreed to continue to develop their relations in a mutually beneficial way, according to the ministry.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)