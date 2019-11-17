(Premier12) 2 S. Koreans named to tournament All-Star team
By Yoo Jee-ho
TOKYO, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- Two South Korean players made it on the post-tournament All-Star team at the Premier12 following their runner-up finish to Japan on Sunday.
The World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) named South Korean outfielder Lee Jung-hoo and shortstop Kim Ha-seong to its "All-World Team" after South Korea's 5-3 loss to Japan in the final at Tokyo Dome.
Lee is joined in the outfield by tournament MVP Seiya Suzuki of Japan and Jon Jones of Mexico.
Rounding out the infield were American first baseman Bobby Dalbec, Japanese second baseman Ryosuke Kikuchi and Chinese Taipei's third baseman Wang Wei-Chen.
Chang Yi of Chinese Taipei was named the best starting pitcher, and American closer Brandon Dickson was recognized as the top relief pitcher. His batterymate Erik Kratz was the best catcher. Another American, Brent Rooker, was named the best designated hitter.
Lee Jung-hoo led the tournament with five doubles and batted .385. Kim Ha-seong, who homered in Sunday's final, finished with a .333 batting average.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)