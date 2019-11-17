(Premier12) S. Korean captain credits teammates for hard work, camaraderie
By Yoo Jee-ho
TOKYO, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korean outfielder Kim Hyun-soo insisted on Sunday that he barely had to do anything as the team captain during the Premier12 baseball tournament, crediting younger teammates for taking care of business until the team ran into the Japanese wall in the final.
South Korea fell to its archrival 5-3 at Tokyo Dome in the final of the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) tournament. Kim did his part by hitting a solo home run in the top of the first inning as part of his 2-for-4 day at the plate, but the team managed just five hits all game.
Kim wasn't the most senior member of the team here at age 31, but he was the logical choice as the captain because of his presence in the club house, respect he commands as one of the country's best hitters and his gregarious nature.
But Kim said he didn't have to assert himself in any way.
"Young guys, like Lee Jung-hoo and Kang Baek-ho, really stepped up, and it's on some veterans that we didn't win the title," Kim said, referring to budding outfielders who are still just 21 and 20, respectively. "I'd like to thank them from the bottom of my heart for all their hard work and camaraderie."
Kim said he was crushed not to have won the second straight Premier12 title. Kim was the MVP of the inaugural Premier12 in 2015, and batted a solid .348 to rank second on the team behind Lee this time. Kim also tied for the team lead with six RBIs.
Kim said he took solace in the fact that South Korea earned a spot in the 2020 Olympics during the Premier12, which served as an Olympic qualification for Asia/Oceania.
"We'll try to do better at the Olympics," Kim said. "We didn't have a great finish here. We want to have a different ending at the Olympics."
