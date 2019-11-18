(LEAD) Trump urges N.K. leader to 'act quickly,' 'get deal done'
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump urged North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Sunday to "act quickly" and reach a deal with him on dismantling the regime's nuclear weapons program.
Trump's tweet came as denuclearization negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang have stalled since the two leaders' second summit in February ended without a deal. The U.S. president suggested that they meet again soon.
"I am the only one who can get you where you have to be," he tweeted. "You should act quickly, get the deal done. See you soon!"
North Korea has sought sanctions relief and security guarantees in exchange for its nuclear program, but the U.S. insists on seeing concrete and verifiable denuclearization steps first.
Earlier Sunday, South Korea and the U.S. announced the postponement of their upcoming combined military exercises. U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper called the decision an "act of goodwill" intended to promote diplomacy and urged Pyongyang to "return to the negotiating table without precondition or hesitation."
