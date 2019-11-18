Korean-language dailies

-- Ex-pres. secretary, opposition lawmaker vow not to seek parliamentary seats (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Ex-pres. secretary, opposition lawmaker not to run in general elections (Kookmin Daily)

-- Ex-pres. secretary, opposition lawmaker not to run in general elections (Donga llbo)

-- S. Korea, U.S. postpone joint military air exercise (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Majority of experts predict growth rate for 2019 may remain in 1 pct range (Segye Times)

-- S. Korea, U.S. delay joint military exercise at N. Korean complaints (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Ex-pres. secretary, opposition lawmaker vow not to run in general elections (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Two politicians give up vested rights, shaking up political circles (Hankyoreh)

-- Ex-pres. secretary, opposition lawmaker vow not to seek assembly seats (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Three-term lawmaker vows not to run in general elections (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- State-run firms face rising calls for wage hikes from new batch of permanent employees (Korea Economic Daily)

