(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Nov. 18)

It is fortunate that both Seoul and Tokyo are trying to find a breakthrough behind the scenes. Following President Moon's remarks that South Korea can demonstrate flexibility if Japan retracts its export restrictions, the Blue House said, "We still have five days left." Japan also showed some optimistic signs. Following an easing of its restrictions on fluorinated polyimides and photoresist, Tokyo has lifted a ban on exports of hydrogen fluoride, albeit in a limited way. The three chemicals are essential components for the production of semiconductors and displays in Korea. Tokyo may have taken those conciliatory steps to prepare for a long legal battle at the World Trade Organization. And yet it can be understood as a positive sign in resolving the two countries' conflict over Gsomia.