S. Korea, U.S. to hold new round of defense cost-sharing negotiations
SEOUL, Nov. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States were set to hold a new round of negotiations in Seoul on Monday over the sharing of the cost for the upkeep of American troops on the peninsula, officials here said.
South Korea's chief negotiator, Jeong Eun-bo, and his U.S. counterpart, James DeHart, will lead the two-day negotiations, with the allies still far apart on key issues, such as Seoul's total share and what should be included in the cost-sharing deal, called the Special Measures Agreement (SMA).
Washington has been heaping pressure on Seoul to shoulder a greater share of the cost for stationing the 28,500-strong U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) under the SMA as it stresses its Asian ally is a "wealthy" country that could and should "pay more."
Reports said the U.S. has demanded South Korea pay nearly US$5 billion next year to cover expenditures, even for the operations of off-peninsula military assets committed to the defense of South Korea.
Under this year's SMA, which is set to expire at the end of the year, Seoul agreed to pay US$870 million.
Upon arriving in Korea, the chief U.S. negotiator said that despite a "lot of work to do," the allies will reach an agreement that is mutually acceptable and will ultimately strengthen the long-standing alliance.
Since 1991, Seoul has shouldered partial costs under the SMA -- for Korean civilians hired by the USFK, the construction of military facilities to maintain the allies' readiness and other forms of support.
