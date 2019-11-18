Seoul stocks open tad lower despite Wall Street gains
SEOUL, Nov. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened slightly lower Monday, bucking last week's gains on Wall Street.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 3.22 points, or 0.15 percent, to 2,158.96 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
U.S. stocks closed higher Friday (local time) at fresh record highs following rising expectations of a trade deal between Washington and Beijing. The Dow Jones industrial average hit the 28,000 mark for the first time after advancing 0.8 percent to reach 28,004.89, while the Nasdaq composite was up 0.73 percent to 8,540.83.
In Seoul, most large-cap shares were trading mixed
Top cap Samsung Electronics was down 0.19 percent, but major chipmaker SK hynix advanced 0.47 percent.
No. 1 steelmaker POSCO gained 0.45 percent, while the country's leading chemical firm LG Chem shed 0.31 percent.
However, pharmaceutical shares had a solid start, with the top player Celltrion rising 0.81 percent and Samsung BioLogics inching up 0.50 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,160.1 won against the U.S. dollar, down 0.5 won from the previous session's close.
