Korea's 'real' policy rate one of highest among OECD countries: data
SEOUL, Nov. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's actual key rate, based on inflation, may be one of the highest among its international peers, related data showed Monday, possibly indicating the country may still have room for additional rate cuts.
The country's policy rate currently sits at a record low 1.25 percent following two rate cuts by the Bank of Korea (BOK) in July and last month.
Many, however, have insisted the South Korean central bank may further reduce its base rate, citing low inflation and slowing economic growth.
The rise in the country's consumer prices has remained well below the annual target of 2 percent for years, and in recent months, they have been growing at record low levels, marking their first-ever negative growth in September.
Such low inflation is what makes the country's "real" base rate higher than most others despite its "nominal" base rate sitting at a record low, observers here noted.
According to the data from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), South Korea's real base rate was the third highest among OECD countries after Turkey and Mexico in October.
South Korea's core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, gained 0.6 percent in October from a year earlier, bringing down its actual base rate to 0.65 percent.
In the same month, Iceland's nominal base rate stood at 3.25 percent but its core inflation jumped 3.1 percent on-year, making its real base rate 0.15 percent.
"South Korea's real policy rate is much more constrictive than those of others," said Kim So-young, an economics professor at Seoul National University. "Firms boost their investment when the real interest rate is low."
Cho Young-moo, a researcher at LG Economic Research Institute, agreed.
"Companies are bound to consider actual interest rates when making decisions about investment and funding," he said.
The researcher noted the country's base rate had also stood at the record low of 1.25 percent in 2016, and that had led to a sharp increase in corporate investment.
"When inflation is high, the value of money drops and thus the burden of a loan is relatively lessened. The current condition, however, is different from that of the past," said Cho.
In June 2016, the country's real base rate came to negative 0.85 percent despite its nominal base rate standing at 1.25 percent as its core inflation gained 2.1 percent on-year.
