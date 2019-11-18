Hanwha Aerospace wins US$300 mln plane engine parts deal from GE
SEOUL, Nov. 18 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Aerospace Co., a defense industry unit of South Korea's Hanwha Group, said Monday it has signed a US$300 million deal to supply aircraft engine parts to U.S. airplane engine maker General Electric (GE).
Under the deal, Hanwha Aerospace will provide parts for GE's latest GE9X and LEAP engines, including high pressure compressor and turbine cases. The company will supply parts for GE9X until 2024, while the deal for LEAP will run through 2025.
The latest deal follows Hanwha Aerospace's $1 billion engine supply deal with British manufacturer Rolls-Royce earlier this month.
Hanwha Group, a chemicals-to-finance conglomerate, plans to invest 4 trillion won (US$3.4 billion) in the airplane parts and defense industry business by 2022.
