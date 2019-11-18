Majority of S. Koreans want end to Japan intelligence-sharing pact
SEOUL, Nov. 18 (Yonhap) -- A majority of South Koreans want the government to push ahead with its decision not to renew a military intelligence-sharing pact with Japan, a poll showed Monday.
Seoul decided in August to end the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) amid disputes over trade and wartime history. The agreement, aimed at sharing information on North Korea's nuclear and missile activities, is to expire Saturday.
In a survey conducted by the pollster RealMeter on Friday, 55.4 percent said the government should maintain the decision to withdraw, up 7.1 percentage points from Nov. 6.
The poll showed 33.2 percent support its renewal, 4.4 points down from the previous week, while 11.4 percent did not answer or said they had no opinion.
The survey was conducted with 501 adults across the country. The margin of sampling error is plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.
(END)