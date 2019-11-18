S. Korean lawmakers to visit U.S. next month over defense cost-sharing talks
SEOUL, Nov. 18 (Yonhap) -- Lawmakers of South Korea's parliamentary committee on foreign affairs plan to visit the United States early next month to exchange views about the contentious defense cost-sharing talks between the allies.
Rep. Yoon Sang-hyun, chief of the committee, and an unspecified number of lawmakers from rival political parties will travel to Washington, D.C., in December, a panel official said, without elaborating.
The official said they will meet U.S. congressmen from the Senate and the House of Representatives, as well as experts of private think tanks.
South Korea and the U.S. will hold a new round of talks over the sharing of costs of the upkeep of American troops stationed in South Korea on Monday.
Media reports said the U.S. has demanded South Korea pay nearly US$5 billion next year to cover costs, including even the expenditures needed for the operations of military assets that are installed off the Korean Peninsula to defend the South. Seoul agreed to pay $870 million for this year.
The outcome of the allies' defense cost-sharing deal is subject to ratification by the National Assembly.
Rep. Lee In-young of the ruling Democratic Party (DP) told reporters Sunday that the National Assembly could wield its veto power.
"If the U.S. tries to push ahead with its excessive demand, we sternly said the National Assembly cannot help considering the use of its veto," he said.
Last week, DP lawmakers submitted a parliamentary resolution calling for the allies to reach a "fair" defense cost-sharing deal.
