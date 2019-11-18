Korean Cultural Center to reopen this week near Paris' Champs-Elysees
SEOUL, Nov. 18 (Yonhap) -- The Korean Cultural Center in Paris will relocate to the heart of the French capital this week as South Korea's European outpost to disseminate Korean culture, the culture ministry said Monday.
The cultural center initially started on the bottom floors of a residential building in Paris' 16th arrondissement in 1980 before moving to the new space this month.
The new seven-story building, Paris Korea Center, located near Paris' Champs-Elysees and the Elysee Palace in the 8th arrondissement, will house the cultural center as well as the French branches of South Korea's Korea Tourism Organization and Korea Creative Content Agency.
It is the fourth largest of South Korea's 32 cultural centers abroad and the first such center in Europe, according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.
"It will be reborn as a stronghold for disseminating Korean culture in Europe ... as well as a channel for the promotion of cultural business," according to the ministry.
On Wednesday, the center will celebrate the reopening with an official ceremony that will be attended by Culture Minister Park Yang-woo as well as French Senator Vivette Lopez and Rep. Joachim Son-Forget.
A range of culture events will accompany the opening ceremony, including a piano performance by Sunwoo Yekwon, a Korean craft exhibition as well as a reception dinner featuring Korean cuisine.
"I expect the opening of Paris Korea Center to help expand Hallyu (Korean Wave) to various sectors across Europe and to promote cultural exchanges between the two countries," Park was quoted as saying.
The Korean Cultural Center in Budapest, Hungary, will reopen in a new six-story building near the capital's Margit Island on Monday, according to the ministry.
The relocation was designed to accommodate growing interest in and demand for Korean cultural content in Hungary, the first former Soviet satellite state to establish a diplomatic relationship with South Korea. The bilateral relationship marks its 30th anniversary this year.
Including an opening ceremony on Monday, the center is planning to host a range of cultural programs to celebrate the reopening, including a Korean film festival.
