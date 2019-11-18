Seoul stocks down late Monday morning
SEOUL, Nov. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded lower late Monday morning as investors took to the sidelines to gauge the potential fallout from the political situation in Hong Kong despite strong gains on Wall Street.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had fallen 6.20 points, or 0.29 percent, to 2,155.98 as of 11:20 a.m.
U.S. stocks closed higher Friday (local time) at fresh record highs following rising expectations of a trade deal between Washington and Beijing. The Dow Jones industrial average hit the 28,000 mark for the first time.
But in Seoul, large-cap shares were mixed, with analysts saying the worsening political unrest in Hong Kong was weighing on the Seoul stock market.
Top cap Samsung Electronics was down 0.19 percent, but major chipmaker SK hynix advanced 0.35 percent.
No. 1 steelmaker POSCO gained 0.67 percent, while the country's leading chemical firm, LG Chem, shed 0.47 percent.
However, pharmaceutical shares were in positive terrain, with the top player, Celltrion, rising 0.27 percent and Samsung BioLogics inching up 0.75 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,164.6 won against the U.S. dollar, up 2.0 won from the previous session's close.
