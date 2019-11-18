Finance minister calls for more S. Korean firms' participation in EBRD's projects
SEJONG, Nov. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's finance minister asked the chief of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) on Monday to ensure that more South Korean firms can boost their participation in the bank's projects.
Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki made the request to Suma Chakrabarti in Seoul, noting that South Korea can help the bank's member states in their transition toward a green economy.
Chakrabarti said he expects strengthened relations between South Korea and the development bank through an increased participation of South Korean companies in development projects, according to the finance ministry.
