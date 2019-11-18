2019 Cheongju Craft Biennale's top prize goes to ceramic lantern creator
SEOUL, Nov. 18 (Yonhap) -- The top prize of the 2019 Cheongju Craft Biennale has been awarded to a potter whose perforated ceramic lantern works won unanimous approval from the judging panel.
The organization committee picked Sim Jae-cheon as the winner of the 2019 Biennale's Grand Award Prize, according to the committee.
Including a perforated pottery lamp in the shape of a traditional Asian jar, Sim submitted a total of six pottery works to the biennale.
"Sim's works went beyond the size limit of the traditional method of spinning wheel-based (pottery) craft," the organizing committee said.
"They are excellent works characterized by the unique texture, executed with clay's typical qualities, as well as the delicate openwork skills," according to the committee.
The second-highest prize, the High Excellence Award, went to Ngozi-Omeje Ezema, a Nigerian craft installation artist, who fielded "Think tea" and "Think cup II."
Two Korean artists -- Choi Jeong-yun and Hwangbo Ji-young -- took home the third-notch prize, the Excellence Award, while four other Korean artists were awarded the Special Prize.
The 2019 event was the first time the biennale has adopted a competition among exhibitors and awarded them.
In a bid to secure transparency and independence in the selection process, the panel of judges was composed of the committee's Art Director An Jae-young and four outside experts.
The biennale, the world's biggest craft exhibition in size, wrapped up in the southern city of Cheongju on Sunday, having drawing some 350,000 visitors over its 41-day journey.
Some 1,200 artists from 35 countries exhibited about 2,000 artworks during the biennale.
