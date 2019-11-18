MAN Truck & Bus sees weak sales in S. Korea through next year
By Choi Kyong-ae
YONGIN, South Korea, Nov. 18 (Yonhap) -- MAN Truck & Bus Korea Ltd. on Monday expected its sales will remain weak through next year in South Korea, one of the German carmaker's strategically important markets.
MAN Truck & Bus Korea said market demand is expected to be 15 percent lower for the total commercial vehicle market this year compared with last year, Max Burger, president of MAN Truck & Bus Korea, told Yonhap News Agency on the sidelines of its exhibition held in Yongin, 50 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
In the January-September period, the company sold 519 trucks and buses in Asia's fourth-biggest economy, down 34 percent from 780 units a year earlier, according to the Korea Automobile Importers and Distributors Association (KAIDA).
The president expected sales for this year will be lower than last year's due mainly to an economic slowdown. In 2018, the company sold 1,020 trucks and buses.
"Our expectation for next year ... honestly not too optimistic. We expect the same level as this year because I have not seen any numbers for economic improvement for next year," he said.
Still, South Korea is a very special market for MAN because it is the only Euro 6 emissions standards market in the Asia-Pacific region, the president said.
"South Korea is the perfect market for us as it demands high-price level, high-quality level, high-comfort level, highest-emissions level and highest-safety standards," Burger said. "In other markets like Taiwan or whatever, this is the Euro 3 market, which is low-level and low-price level market."
The company held the second annual Truck & Bus Korea Fair at the Yongin Speedway owned by Samsung Group to promote its product lineup to its customers.
In the exhibition held from Saturday to Monday, it introduced the all-new TG large truck model, which meets the Euro 6 emissions standards ahead of its planned launch in the domestic market next year.
MAN Truck and Bus is not an exception to the economic slowdown here.
Foreign commercial vehicle companies saw their combined sales fall 15 percent to 2,878 vehicles from January to September from 3,369 units in the year-ago period, KAIDA said.
The monthly sales data do not include figures for dump trucks, as KAIDA only began to add those numbers to its commercial vehicle sales tally in January.
Imported commercial vehicles currently account for a large share of the domestic commercial vehicle market, but their exact market share has not been released.
Five major foreign commercial vehicle brands -- MAN, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo Trucks, Scania and Iveco -- sell trucks, buses and vans.
