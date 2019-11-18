(2nd LD) Senior N.K. diplomat departs for Russia

"On November 18, at Sunan International Airport Ambassador A. Matsegora saw off member of the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK, First Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs of the DPRK Choe Son Hui who left on a visit to Russia," the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang also said in a post on its official Facebook page earlier in the day. DPRK is the acronym for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.