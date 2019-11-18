2019 Cheongju Craft Biennale wraps up 41-day journey
CHEONGJU, South Korea, Nov. 18 (Yonhap) -- The 2019 Cheongju Craft Biennale has wrapped up its 41-day journey, having drawn some 350,000 visitors.
The closing ceremony at a screen room of the show's main venue, the Culture Factory C, a tobacco factory-turned-cultural facility, officially brought the event to its close Sunday evening.
The ceremony was attended by Cheongju Mayor and Chairman of the biennale's organizing committee Han Beum-deuk, the committee's Art Director An Jae-young and some 100 other officials and volunteer workers.
The 41-day show brought together some 350,000 visitors from in and outside of the country, a number higher than the some 310,000 who visited the previous biennale held in 2015.
This year's event adopted a competition among exhibitors for the first time in the biennale's history, awarding eight artists.
The first prize, the Grand Award Prize, went to Sim Jae-cheon who submitted a perforated pottery lamp in the shape of a traditional Asian jar and five other pottery works.
The second-highest prize, the High Excellence Award, went to Ngozi-Omeje Ezema, a Nigerian craft installation artist, who fielded "Think tea" and "Think cup II."
"This award verified to me that the time I have spent relentlessly kneading clay on the traditional spinning wheel did not go wasted," Sim said after picking up the top award.
Six other Korean artists were also awarded in the competition judged by a five-person panel.
"This biennale, held at a tobacco company-turned-cultural facility, has been the venue to solidify the history and the modern significance of craftworks," Chairman Han said, expressing thanks to volunteers and Cheongju citizens.
This year's biennale, the 11th of its kind, hosted some 2,000 craftworks exhibited by about 1,200 artists from 35 countries.
Even after the close of the biennale, the 2019 show is available for additional viewing at Google Arts & Culture, or https://artsandculture.google.com/partner/cheongju-craft-biennale, as well as on the Google Arts & Culture mobile application.
