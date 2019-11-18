N. Korean official says Pyongyang not interested in 'fruitless' summit with U.S.
SEOUL, Nov. 18 (Yonhap) -- North Korea is no longer interested in holding another "fruitless" summit with the United States, a former chief nuclear envoy of the communist nation said Monday, urging Washington to drop its "hostile policy" against Pyongyang.
Kim Kye-gwan, currently an adviser to the North Korean foreign ministry, made the remarks in a statement carried by the North's official Korean Central News Agency, saying that he understood U.S. President Donald Trump's recent tweet on leader Kim Jong-un to be a suggestion for another summit.
Kim said the two previous summits with the U.S. ended up benefiting the U.S. only.
"We no longer take any interest in such fruitless summits," Kim said in a statement. "We will not give the U.S. president anything to boast of without getting anything in return, and we need to get the fair price for what President Trump has boasted as his achievements."
The U.S. should drop its "hostile policy" toward the North if it truly wants to hold on to dialogue with Pyongyang, Kim said.
On Sunday, Trump urged the North's leader to "act quickly" and reach a deal with him on dismantling the regime's nuclear weapons program, saying that he is the "only one" who can get the North Korean leader where he has to be.
