Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #headlines

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

07:06 November 19, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 19.

Korean-language dailies
-- Trump urges Kim to act quickly, reach a deal, says 'See you soon' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Gov't effectively puts off enforcement of 52-hour workweek policy (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gov't postpones introduction of 52-hour workweek policy, biz people call for supplementary law (Donga llbo)
-- Gov't effectively postpones enforcement of 52-hour workweek policy for SMEs (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Trump says 'See you soon,' N. Korea demands U.S. drop hostile policy (Segye Times)
-- Trump says 'See you soon,' N. Korea says 'come to Pyongyang with new proposal' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 7 colleges under audit for allegedly granting preferential treatment to certain high schools (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Implementation of 52-hour workweek policy for SMEs to be delayed for at least 1 year (Hankyoreh)
-- Extra work over 52 hours to be allowed for management reasons (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Implementation of 52-hour workweek policy effectively to be delayed for 1 year (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- KOSPI listed firms' operation profit contracts 41 pct (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Trump tweets that Kim's time is running out (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- U.S. moves to seal N.K. nuclear deal before year-end (Korea Herald)
-- U.S. backs off to entice N. Korea to nuclear talks (Korea Times)
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK