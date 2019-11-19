Samsung's DRAM market share hits 2-year high in Q3: report
SEOUL, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co.'s share in the global DRAM market rose to the highest in two years in the third quarter on robust chip demand for servers and smartphones, a report showed Tuesday.
The Korean tech giant's DRAM market share stood at 46.1 percent in the July-September period, the highest since the second quarter of 2017, according to market tracker DRAMeXchange.
Samsung's third-quarter revenue increased by 5 percent from the previous quarter to US$7.1 billion with strong demand from Chinese smartphone vendors and server clients, DRAMeXchange said.
Its smaller rival SK hynix Inc. came next with a 28.6 percent share in the third quarter, with its revenue rising 3.5 percent on-quarter to $4.4 billion, it noted.
The combined DRAM market share by the two Korean chipmakers reached 74.7 percent in the third quarter.
The overall DRAM revenue ended a streak of three consecutive quarterly declines to rebound in the July-September period as demand gradually picked up and some vendors increased shipments to avoid potential negative impacts from impending tariffs by the United States, it noted.
DRAMeXchange said major DRAM manufacturers are expected to increase their shipments in the fourth quarter, driven by demands from the server and smartphone markets.
