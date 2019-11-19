Seoul stocks open lower despite Wall Street gains
SEOUL, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened lower Tuesday, bucking overnight gains on Wall Street.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 18.25 points, or 0.84 percent, to 2,142.44 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
U.S. stocks continued their rally Monday (local time) on rising expectations of a trade deal between Washington and Beijing. The Dow Jones industrial average stayed above the 28,000 mark for the second straight session as it inched up 0.1 percent to 28,036.22. The Nasdaq composite also rose 0.1 percent to 8,549.94.
But in Seoul, most large-cap shares got off to a weak start.
Top cap Samsung Electronics was down 1.12 percent, but major chipmaker SK hynix inched up 0.12 percent.
No. 1 automaker Hyundai Motor slid 0.79 percent, while its sister company Kia Motors dived 0.57 percent.
Pharmaceutical shares were also bearish, with the top player Celltrion losing 1.61 percent and Samsung BioLogics falling 1 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,168.1 won against the U.S. dollar, down 3.6 won from the previous session's close.
