Yonhap news advisory for Tuesday, Nov. 19

09:37 November 19, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- President Moon to hold 'dialogue with people'

-- (News Focus) N. Korea increases pressure on U.S. ahead of resumption of talks

-- Follow-up on probe into ex-justice minister's family

Economy & Finance

-- Samsung's DRAM market share hits 2-year high in Q3

-- Seoul, Tokyo set to hold 2nd round of talks at WTO over export curbs
(END)

