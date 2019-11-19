GS units partner with U.S. mobility startup Lime
SEOUL, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- Two affiliates of energy and construction-centered GS Group said Tuesday they have formed a partnership with U.S. micro-mobility startup Lime to offer better mobility services using their infrastructure.
GS Caltex Corp., a major refiner, and GS Retail Co., the group's retail business affiliate, will provide charging services for Lime's electric scooters at their gas stations, parking lots and convenience stores.
"This is one of our efforts to make gas stations mobility and logistics hubs," GS Caltex said. "Starting with this partnership, we'll try to create more synergies with our group affiliates."
GS Caltex has been expanding non-oil businesses at its gas stations in recent years, joining hands with companies in car-sharing, electric vehicle (EV) charging and parcel delivery industries.
GS Retail said the partnership with Lime will further expand use of its retail network. Since 2016, the company has been providing EV charging services at its convenience stores and supermarkets.
Lime, founded in 2017, is one of the leading global ventures in the micro-mobility industry, offering services in some 120 cities in 30 countries.
