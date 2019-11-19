2 S. Koreans seized by Houthi rebels in Red Sea: Seoul officials
SEOUL, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- Sixteen people, including two South Koreans, and their three boats were seized in the Red Sea this week by Houthi rebels in Yemen, officials at Seoul's foreign ministry said Tuesday.
The seizure took place at 3:50 a.m. (Korea time) on Monday in waters about 15 miles west of Yemen's Kamaran Island. The crewmembers and their ships have been taken to the Salif port in Hodeidah, Yemen, and they remain in good shape, the officials said.
The two Koreans were aboard a tugboat and a drilling rig that belong to the South Korean firm Woongjin Development Co. The rebels also seized another tug boat of Saudi Arabian nationality that is chartered by a company of the United Arab Emirates.
Soon after the seizure, South Korea deployed its anti-piracy Cheonghae Unit operating off the coast of Somalia to the scene, and asked the United States, Saudi Arabia and other countries to cooperate in the rescue efforts.
