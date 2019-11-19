Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Kia-US plant

Kia produces over 3 million vehicles in U.S. plant

10:27 November 19, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- Kia Motors Corp. said Tuesday its cumulative vehicle production in the United States has surpassed 3 million units since it entered the world's most important automobile market a decade ago.

Kia built a US$1.2 billion plant in Georgia as its third overseas plant after ones in China and Europe. The U.S. plant began production in November 2009.

The 340,000-unit-a-year plant currently produces the K5 sedan, and the Sorento and the Telluride SUVs.

Kia sold 513,605 vehicles in the U.S. market in the January-October period, up 3.3 percent from a year earlier. The three models assembled in the Georgia plant accounted for 40 percent of the company's overall U.S. sales in the first 10 months, Kia said in a statement.

To meet rising demand for the Telluride, Kia plans to increase the production volume of the flagship SUV to over 80,000 units this year, up from 60,000 units it set previously, it said.

Kia launched the Telluride in the U.S. in February this year, and it is sold only in North American markets.

On Monday (local time), Hyundai Motor Group Executive Vice Chairman Chung Euisun attended an event to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Georgia plant.

Hyundai Motor Group Executive Vice Chairman Chung Euisun (R) and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp stand in front of a Telluride SUV during an event held at Kia Motors' Georgia plant to celebrate its 10th anniversary on Nov. 18, 2019, in this photo provided by the company. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK