U.S. should no longer rely on Beijing to support increased pressure on Pyongyang: ex-U.S. diplomat
SEOUL, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- The United States should no longer expect China to help pressure North Korea over its nuclear programs as Beijing shows signs that it is ready to live with a nuclear North Korea, a former U.S. diplomat has said.
Evans Revere, former deputy assistant secretary of state and now a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, said in a report released Monday that Beijing may see the revitalization in its ties with Pyongyang as an opportunity to use it as leverage amid signs of tensions involving neighboring countries.
"With U.S. influence in Northeast Asia waning, signs of trouble in the U.S.-South Korea alliance, eroding U.S.-South Korea-Japan trilateral security cooperation and a more passive U.S. approach to its regional alliances, Beijing may see an opportunity to use its stabilized relationship with North Korea to accelerate these trends," Revere said.
Beijing may be reconciling with the reality of Pyongyang's permanent nuclear armament, he said, claiming that a former senior Chinese official told him last month that Beijing is prepared to tolerate a nuclear-armed North Korea as long as negotiations can lead to eventual denuclearization.
"For China, stability and the avoidance of conflict, not denuclearization, has long been the top policy priority, and that is likely to remain the case," Revere said.
