Seoul stocks down late Tuesday morning
SEOUL, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks remained in negative terrain late Tuesday morning as investor sentiment took a hit from mixed signals over the U.S-China trade deal.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 9.07 points, or 0.42 percent, to 2,151.62 as of 11:20 a.m.
U.S. stocks closed slightly higher Monday (local time) despite media reports that Beijing officials were pessimistic about a potential U.S.-China trade deal. The Dow Jones industrial average inched up 0.1 percent to 28,036.22.
In Seoul, most large-cap shares were in negative terrain, with tech and bio shares leading the drop.
Top cap Samsung Electronics was down 0.56 percent, and major chipmaker SK hynix slid 0.12 percent.
No. 1 automaker Hyundai Motor dipped 0.40 percent, while its sister company Kia Motors dived 0.57 percent. Pharmaceutical giant Celltrion lost 0.80 percent, and Samsung BioLogics fell 0.62 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,167.80 won against the U.S. dollar, down 3.30 won from the previous session's close.
