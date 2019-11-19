Cold wave advisories lifted for central, northern S. Korea
SEOUL, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's national meteorological agency on Tuesday lifted cold wave advisories issued the previous day for central and northern parts of the country.
The alerts were issued for Seoul and many parts of Gyeonggi, South and North Chungcheong provinces at 11 p.m. Monday and for all of Gangwon Province in the northeast at 11 a.m. on the day.
In those areas, the mercury dipped to the lowest of this season, including minus 3.5 C in Seoul and minus 5.7 C in Paju, Gyeonggi Province.
The advisories were lifted at 11 a.m. Tuesday as the temperatures were expected to rise in the afternoon to higher levels than Monday's.
A cold wave advisory is issued when the morning low is expected to be more than 10 degrees lower than the previous day or is expected to be lower than minus 12 C for more than two straight days.
(END)