(LEAD) 1 missing crew member discovered after ship catches fire in waters off Jeju Island

JEJU/SEOUL, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- Rescue workers discovered what's believed to be one of 12 people aboard a ship that caught fire Tuesday in waters west of South Korea's southern island of Jeju, the Coast Guard said.
A fire broke out on the 29-ton fishing vessel at around 7:09 a.m. in waters some 76 kilometers west of a small island that is located near Jeju Island, according to the maritime police.
Rescue workers found what's presumed to be one of 12 missing crew members at a location 7.4 km south of the accident site.
The person, who was found without a life vest, was airlifted to a hospital. No signs of breathing or pulse were detected.
Police said the crew consists of six South Koreans and six Vietnamese.
President Moon Jae-in instructed related authorities to mobilize every possible means for the search-and-rescue efforts, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Ko Min-jung.
He stressed the importance of swift operations amid reports that waves are high and the water is cold around the accident site.
Moon instructed the interior and safety minister and the maritime minister to thoroughly manage the situation to ensure effective joint operations by the Coast Guard, the Navy and local authorities.
The president also ordered the authorities to inform the families of victims, including the Vietnamese crew, of progress in rescue work as early as possible, Ko added.
