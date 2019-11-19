Seoul says N. Korea adding pressure on U.S. ahead of resumption of talks
By Choi Soo-hyang
SEOUL, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- North Korea appears to be increasing pressure on the United States by releasing a series of statements stressing their stance ahead of the resumption of their nuclear talks, a unification ministry official said Tuesday.
On Monday, a former chief nuclear envoy of the North, Kim Kye-gwan, issued a statement, saying the North is no longer interested in holding another summit with Washington, arguing that Pyongyang gained "nothing" from the meetings.
The statement was followed by a separate release by another former nuclear negotiator, Kim Yong-chol, just hours later, which said the U.S. "should not even dream of" having negotiations with the North before dropping its "hostile policy" against Pyongyang.
Describing such series of statements as an "unusual move," the ministry official said they appear to be aimed at asserting the North's call for a new proposal ahead of a possible resumption of working-level nuclear negotiations.
"North Korea appears to be increasing its call for a new calculation method ahead of the North Korea-U.S. talks," the ministry official said.
After the second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un collapsed without a deal in February, the North has warned that it will seek a "new way" unless Washington comes up with a new proposal by the year-end.
The two countries held their last working-level talks in Stockholm in early October, but the meeting ended without much progress with Pyongyang accusing Washington of failing to come up with a new proposal.
Last week, the North's current chief nuclear envoy, Kim Myong-gil, unveiled that his U.S. counterpart Stephen Biegun has recently proposed holding a meeting next month via a third country.
South Korea and the U.S. announced Sunday the postponement of their joint air exercises that had been set for later this month to back the diplomatic efforts, but Pyongyang also scoffed at the move, saying it wants such drills stopped completely.
