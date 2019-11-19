N.K. nuclear envoy: Dialogue with U.S. 'impossible' unless Washington drops 'hostile policy'
SEOUL, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's chief nuclear negotiator said Tuesday dialogue between Pyongyang and Washington is "impossible" unless the United States takes a "bold decision to drop the hostile policy" against the communist nation.
Kim Myong-gil made the remarks in an interview with the Korean Central News Agency, unveiling that the U.S. recently offered through Sweden to meet again in December.
He said Sweden "no longer needs to work for" the U.S.-North Korea dialogue, adding it is "not for lack of communication channel or mediator" that the next negotiations have not been held yet.
"As we have already reiterated several times, the DPRK-U.S. dialogue is impossible unless the U.S. makes a bold decision to drop the hostile policy towards the DPRK," Kim was quoted as saying.
DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
(END)