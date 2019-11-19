Major entertainment firms tipped to log better earnings in 2020

SM's sales is expected to grow 26.3 percent in 2020, Hyundai Motor Securities estimated, as the agency has more cash-making events coming up. Billboard 200 champion SuperM will go on a U.S.-Canada tour, while EXO and Super Junior will be on separate world tours. EXO's new album release is imminent, and Way V will soon hit China for a broader market, the brokerage house said.