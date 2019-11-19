(LEAD) Seoul stocks down for 2nd day over U.S-China trade deal woes
(ATTN: ADDS photo; bond yields at bottom)
SEOUL, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks closed lower Tuesday as investors remained cautious over mixed signals around a potential U.S-China trade deal, analysts said. The Korean won lost ground against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 7.45 points, or 0.34 percent, to reach 2,153.24. Trading volume was high at 814 million shares worth 5.4 trillion won (US$4.6 billion), with losers outnumbering winners 561 to 280.
Seoul stocks opened weak, bucking overnight gains on Wall Street.
"Although the U.S. stock market stayed solid, it was non-cyclical stocks that led the growth, which isn't really a positive factor for the South Korean stock market," said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities. "A drop in international oil prices also dampened market sentiment."
Foreigners and institutions were net sellers, unloading 10 billion won and 120 billion won worth of shares, respectively. Individual investors snatched up 94 billion won worth of shares on the Seoul bourse.
Market behemoth Samsung Electronics stayed flat at 53,500 won, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost 0.23 percent to 85,300 won.
South Korea's No. 1 automaker, Hyundai Motor, dived 0.79 percent to 125,000 won, and its sister company Kia Motors dropped 0.46 percent to 43,500 won. But auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis gained 0.59 percent to 257,000 won.
Pharmaceutical firms were among the losers, with top player Celltrion dipping 1.61 percent to reach 183,500 won and Samsung BioLogics sliding 0.75 percent to 399,000 won.
The local currency closed at 1,167.60 won against the U.S. dollar, down 3.1 won from the previous session's close.
Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed higher. The yield on three-year Treasurys fell 3.3 basis points to 1.485 percent, and the return on the benchmark five-year government bond dropped 3.0 basis points to 1.564 percent.
(END)